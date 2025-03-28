Thought this random photo from my wedding fit the title | pic credit: Phil Chester

We’ve covered wedding fashion, wedding trends, and wedding beauty — and for our next stop on the wedding train, we’re taking a look at the real culprit behind wedding stress: personal dramas, traditions, and unspoken rules—using the internet’s most chaotic treasure trove, Reddit, as our source material.

In this episode, my husband Joey is back on the mic alongside his comedy partner Mike Castle. Together, they host my favorite advice-meets-comedy podcast, You Know What I Would Do? This collaboration is very much a Too Niche? haul meets a You Know What I Would Do? advice episode—a You Know What I Would Niche?, if you will.

I’m hearing a lot of you are sharing these wedding episodes with people in your life who are in their bridal phase, thank you for spreading the word! For easy sharing, here’s a Spotify playlist of all the wedding episodes thus far.

An example mood board from one of my sessions

If you are seeing this before Sunday, my April Mood Board Workshop is happening March 30 at 12pm PST/ 3pm EST. This virtual practice infuses prompts inspired by The Artist's Way and utilizes Pinterest and Canva to shape your goals and manifestations for the month ahead. It’s really fun, I hope you can join me! Enroll Here.

Craving a little laughter as we head into the weekend? Might I recommend you watch Mike Castle’s comedy series: Misrepresented Season 2. Get started with this clip of my guests this week, Joey and Mike, in a scene from the series.

P.S. I’ve added a fun new feature for paid subscribers, introducing the VIP chat.