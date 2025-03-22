Wedding Fashion
Tips for avoiding a bridal sartorial panic from stylist, Allison Bornstein + what I wore (and didn't)
I wish I could say that I was chill and effortless when it came to deciding what I was going to wear for my wedding—but in truth, I took on a two year, nightly practice of stalking every crevice of the internet for potential options: Net-a-Porter, Revolve, Moda Operandi, Poshmark, The Real Real, shopbop, repeat. It was unrelenting. I discuss this seemingly endless quest, what I finally settled on, and tips for avoiding a similar sartorial panic on this week’s episode of Too Niche? Joining me is friend to the show, stylist and author, Allison Bornstein.
Some backstory: Allison and I are both Metro Detroit natives and met through a mutual dear friend of ours, Rachel (who just had a birthday, HBD Rae!). I personally love a good fashion chat, and since I’m not assuming you’re familiar with my personal lore—or that you’ve listened to the Careers episode of Too Niche? (one of my all-time favorites)—you may not know that my first big career break came at 23, when I was hired by Rachel Zoe to create and manage her daily newsletter, The Zoe Report. All this to say—a fashion-related convo landing in your inbox truly lights up my soul—so, here we go!
Sharing everything we mentioned in the episode below—including some of Allison’s spring style recs.
Wedding:
Third Form | Satin Tailored Blazer + Satin Flare Trouser
Happy Isles | Vintage Bridal Salon
Anthropologie (BHLDN) | Wedding Styling Appointments
De La Vali | Brulee Corseted Floral-Chiffon Maxi Dress (sold out but still linking)
Ricky is my tailor — if you're in the LA area, use him! He is wonderful! (happy to share his contact #, just DM me)
Shona Joy | La Lune Frill Cuff Bias Midi Dress
Gianvito Rossi| Sheridan 80mm Suede Sandals — my wedding shoe investment
Allison’s three word method
Some brands that I found that had great wedding options:
Helsa - currently loving this option
House of CB - wore this style for my engagement party and this was a strong contender for my wedding party
Anine Bing | pearl drop earring (unfortunately no longer available)
Luv AJ | Drop Huggie Earring
Manolo Blahnik | Carolyn 70MM Satin Pumps
Staud | Sebastian Slingback (a Manolo-esq dupe)
Badgley Mischka | not mad at this shoe and this shoe
Dolce Vita | I love this stacked one
While we are here, some Spring trend recs:
White pants:
Still Here - Cool Jean
Madewell low slung baggy in white
Reformation Carey jean in white
Everlane white baggy + white barrel
This Rachel Comey high waisted style had me chokehold years back
Shoes:
Jill Sander woven flats
I recently got this woven style from Dolce Vita
Amanu sandals
Emme Parsons sandals
A Emery sandals
Listen to Allison’s previous episode of Too Niche? here
Connect with Allison:
The Allison Bornstein Newsletter
Wear it Well by Allison Borstein
Book a Styling Session with Allison
APRIL MOOD BOARD WORKSHOP | This virtual practice infuses prompts inspired by The Artist's Way and utilizes Pinterest and Canva to shape your goals and manifestations for the month ahead. Sign up here
SOME TOO NICHE PROMO CODES:
Sakara: Get 20% off your first order at Sakara.com with code NICHESAKARA
Higher Dose: Get 15% off your order at HigerDose.com with code NICHE15
Trashie Take Back Bags: Get 10% off your take back bag order at Trashie.io with code NICHE10
* I fully support a no-buy month, year, and life—but if you choose to make a purchase using one of my links in this post, it is greatly appreciated! I may earn a small percentage of the sale which goes towards keeping the lights on in Too Niche? Land.
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Got any specific wedding questions? I’m recording a Q+A episode next week so please drop them below or DM me
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Love your and Allison’s wedding looks!! 💕