We’ve reached the end of our deep dive into wedding-core. I’m so excited for this series to stand alone in time for current and future wedding havers alike.

As mentioned in the episode and in this recent interview, there was a point where I really lost steam with the whole wedding guide idea— after the initial jolt of inspiration wore off, I just wasn’t feeling it anymore. I share this very real creative doubt not to diminish the series or the final product—which I’m genuinely proud of—but as a reminder that apprehension is a natural part of the creative process.

A new idea will almost always lose its initial momentum. Doubt will creep in. But as my work with The Artist’s Way has taught me time and time again, the trick is to keep going. The timeline may shift, the original idea will evolve, but it is important to stay the course—one foot in front of the other.

Tiny daily actions are how I got back on track with this idea. Cut to now, and I’ve completed a 6-part series, a private victory and a creative stretch that has ushered Too Niche? into a new era—more on this soon.

I will be back in May with all new episodes—until then, here are the notes on both Wedding Q+A episodes.

Wedding Q+A pt. 1:

While there isn’t much linkage for the first installment of this Q+A, I wanted to provide some visuals re: my engagement party.

I created the dessert grazing table using items from Trader Joe’s, mini donuts from Donut Friend , and greenery and florals from the LA Flower Mart.

As described in the episode, my friend Sophia generously offered up her house for the occasion. I kept it low-lift with a dessert grazing table, bartender (from Sure Thing Pop Up Bar), and a surprise late night taco truck. Threw in a disco ball and some balloons and we were good to go.

photos by Phil + Sara

I wore the House of CB Jasmine dress and Larroude Gloria Sandal that I found on The Real Real.

And here’s a little video recap of my bachelorette brunch/floral arranging party.

Wedding Q+A pt 2:

Part two finds us more in a space of links, so here they are:

Sophie Ratner | Emerald Cut Ring

XIV Karats for my simple gold wedding band

Joey got his ring from Esqueleto | looks similar to this one

My engagement ring from Sophie Ratner

Registry haul:

Table florals as a wedding gift

Club Artist’s Way | Spring / Summer Cohort begins May 15!

This three month weekly course costs $600. Nichesta’s get $100 off with code: NICHE. Details and sign up here

Other things:

I had the esteemed honor of joining Tom Hamlett on the Dumpster Dive podcast to passionately discuss my thoughts on the Current State of Bravo | watch it here

Extremely talented writer (and nichesta), Michael Colbert, interviewed me for his substack, Referential

Been having a fun time documenting my all time favorite product discoveries (almost) daily on my Instagram stories, from my favorite bedroom gadget to my most tried and true notebook pick for doing my morning pages, follow along here

My next Mood Board Workshop is May 4, early bird pricing $40 until April 20 | sign up here

Thank you for listening / reading this, until next time, stay niche!

* I fully support a no-buy month, year, and life—but if you choose to make a purchase using one of my links in this post, it is greatly appreciated! I may earn a small percentage of the sale which goes towards keeping the lights on in Too Niche? Land.