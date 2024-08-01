This week I’m hauling the top wellness trends of the moment with genius in the space and guest hauler, Jess Kane of BodyBio. As I shared on the episode, Jess hired me for my first PR job in LA. The main focus of this job was producing celebrity gifting suites around award shows and film festivals. Important to add that this was circa 2008, pre-instagram, when there happened to be very limited options for getting product in the hands of celebrities and snapping a pic.

Enter: fresh out of college me, at the door with a clipboard checking talent in at said events or walking them around introducing them to brands who paid astronomical amounts of money to be there (the brands would then give the celebs free product in exchange for a photo in front of a step and repeat and I would carry around the goodies for them the remainder of the event… embarrassing for everyone involved). So this is how I met Jess, who introduced me to practically everything I know to be cool in LA (much of which was mentioned in the recent LA Beauty and Wellness Guide)

All this to say, Jess has been ahead of the curve since day one and knows what she is talking about when it comes to all things trend related, but in particular, pertaining to the world of wellness. BodyBio, founded by her grandpa in the 1990s focuses on cellular health. Jess has made the rounds throughout the bio-hacking/ functional medicine world speaking with all of the greats on their podcasts, so I made her come on mine too. She is the perfect candidate to join me in this rec- heavy haul covering the wellness buzzwords currently populating the algorithm.

Mentioned in the haul:

Guest: Jess Kane @jesskane / @bodybio / bodybio.com (use code NICHE20 for 20% off)

August 4 Mood Board Workshop - details and sign up

Magic Molecule - bacteria removing skin spray (I’m ordering)

HOCL Spray

Briotech - topical skin spray

Bon Charge- Red-light Wand (use this link for 15% off)

Lume box - (use code: ELIZABETHKOTT for $260 off)

Video: How to turn your iphone/iPad to red light setting

EMR tech - Emr Therapy

Kelly Kennedy - lymph queen

Seed Oil Scout - the seed oil free restaurant app

Chosen Foods - the best Avocado Oil + Avocado Oil based products

Balance Oil

PC (I currently use the gel cap form for both this and balance oil)

Butyrate (use code NICHE20 for 20% off)

Rebounding - I love my Bellicon a high ticket item that has been most certainly worth it for me. My rebounder configuration is: the 39”, standard, bungee style, with the folding leg option, no handle bars

Maca root -Jess uses Femmenessence MacaHarmony

DIM - Jess’s rec is Xymogen DIM

re: PCOS- this PCOS formula created by one of my favorite female biohackers Alisa Vitti includes DIM and is very worth checking out if you are dealing with PCOS. I trust everything Alisa does, her book Woman Code is also a must have for the book shelf

Healthgevity peptides

Limitless peptides

E-lyte - have mentioned this as my morning magic elixir on the show many a time

AquaTrue Carafe - what I use at home for water purification ($100 off with this link)

Flow Vibe - Lymph device + a how to video here

Parasite Cleansing - anti parasitics (drugs like ivermectin/albendazole) + Wo oil

Thank you so much for tuning into the episode and for stopping by the Mood Board today and thanks to HigherDOSE for sponsoring this week’s haul, use code NICHE for 15% off at HigherDOSE.com