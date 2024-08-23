Club Artist’s Way starts September 12 and meets every Thursday on Zoom

I’m a big fan of The Artist’s Way, a book about discovering and recovering the creative self. After the episode of Too Niche launched about this particular niche interest of mine, I learned that many of you are interested as well. Perhaps you keep hearing about it in passing, have it sitting on your book shelf glaring at you, or had attempted to start and haven’t been able to finish (this was me x 4).

With this feedback, I decided to revisit an idea that fell victim to a creative U-turn years’ prior and I am thrilled to announce Club Artist’s Way, beginning September 12.

Club Artist’s Way, hosted and facilitated by me (Elizabeth Kott), is a 12-week, book club style group where each week we’ll connect on a structured 60-minute Zoom call to discuss the week’s chapter.

Additionally, there will also be a private, weekly group check in hosted on WhatsApp, that will provide accountability for the week’s Morning Pages and Artist Date.

Early bird sign up is now until Aug 30th

Personally, this 12-week course has had an immense impact on my life. I’ve completed The Artist’s Way in this same group format many times over. It is my honor to facilitate this method of completing the course as a way of paying the magic of this book forward.

Dates: September 12th-December 19th (Thanksgiving week off)

Meeting Time: Thursdays at 5:30pm PST / 8:30 EST

Inclusions: Weekly 1 hour group zoom call, weekly group chat check-in, and one personalized, 15-minute call with me (Elizabeth Kott) during the course of our time together.

Enrollment: Starts now and runs through September 10th.

Club Application

To join, please fill out the application and submit your payment. Once enrolled, I’ll be in touch with more details and a guide to getting started.

Questions? please drop them in the comments section below!

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