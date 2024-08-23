Too Niche? Mood Board

Too Niche? Mood Board

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The Calm Close's avatar
The Calm Close
Aug 26, 2024

Hi! If there is a weekly meeting that I'm not available to join, will it be recorded to watch later?

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1 reply by Elizabeth Schild Kott
Mary's avatar
Mary
Sep 10, 2024

I won’t be able to do this this time ($$) but I did get the artists way recommended on Spotify books and started this week and loving it (synchronicity anyone?).

Got a new notebook and started pages this morning. Thanks for what felt like a push by highlighting this!

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