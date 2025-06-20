Makeup Recs for When You’re Over 40
TikTok’s 40+ beauty expert, Erica Taylor, shares her recs with me on Too Niche?
In April I turned 40, and what better way to mark the milestone than with a deeply affirming chat about ambition, reinvention, and…cream bronzers? This week, I’m joined by internet beauty sensation, Erica Taylor—one of my favorite follows for makeup do’s and don’ts for the 40+ crowd.
Erica found a whole new level of success in her 40s, and I loved learning the story of how she fully (and successfully) leaned into her niche. We get into her journey—from 20+ years as a department store counter girl to full-time, online creator—and of course go haul-style with all of her current favorite products recs.
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I hope this conversation leaves you inspired to keep doing your thing, to start a new thing, and perhaps ignites a summer refresh for your makeup bag.
Check out Erica’s videos on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.
Below you’ll find the categorized list of Erica’s product recommendations from the episode, plus a few notes on my own current faves (marked with a *).
SKINCARE
CLARINS | Double Serum—Light Texture
CLARINS | Cryo-Flash Instant Lift Effect & Glow Boosting Face Mask
First Aid Beauty | Facial Radiance Pads
EYE TREATMENT
CHANTECAILLE | Nano Gold Energizing Eye Serum
L'OREAL PARIS | Revitalift 2.5% Hyaluronic Acid + Caffeine Under Eye Serum
U BEAUTY | The Return Eye Concentrate (*I’ve been using this lately, pricey but nicey as Erica says)
iNNBEAUTY | Extreme Cream Eye
CLARINS | Total Eye (*I love this one for my sensative eyes)
EYESHADOW
Hourglass | Mini Ambient Lighting Bronzer (*I use this as an eyeshadow too)
Krystelle Lee | Eyeshadow Brush
Prada Beauty | Dimensions Multi-Effect Refillable Eyeshadow Palette
MAKEUP BY MARIO | Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette (*Afton reccomended this one on the Wedding Beauty episode, too)
POWDER
DOLL 10 | Pressed Pink Brightening Treatment Powder
WESTMAN ATELIER | Vital Pressed Skincare Powder
KOSAS | Cloud Set Setting Pressed Powder (*I got this one based on a video of Erica’s…influenced.)
KOSAS | Cloud Set Loose Translucent Talc-Free Setting + Blurring Powder
BLUSH
MERIT BEAUTY | Flush Balm Cream Blush (*I was wearing this in the color ‘postmodern’ for the recording)
KOSAS | Blush is Life Baked Dimensional + Brightening Blush
YVES SAINT LAURENT | Make Me Blush 24H Buildable Powder Blush
PATRICK TA | Major Beauty Headlines Double Take Crème & Powder Blush (*This was another Aftom rec from the Wedding Beauty episode, we love a repeat)
RARE BEAUTY | Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
HAUS LABS | Color Fuse Longwear Hydrating Glassy Lip + Cheek Blush Balm Stick
SAIE | Dew Blush (*my favorite color in this is Spicy)
SAIE | SuperSuede Talc-Free Powder Blush
CALIRAY | Socal Superbloom Lip + Cheek Tint Soft Stain Blush
MASCARA
L'OREAL PARIS | Telescopic Mascara
THRIVE CAUSEMETICS | Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara
MERIT BEAUTY | Brow 1980 Volumizing Pomade
COVERGIRL | Lashblast Volume Mascara (*my personal favorite drugstore Brown option)
CONCEALER
KOSAS | Revealer Super Creamy & Brightening Concealer
L'OREAL PARIS | Infallible Concealer
IT COSMETICS | Do It All Radiant Concealer
(*personally, I’m hugely devoted to the Hourglass concealer)
SKIN COVERAGE
IT COSMETICS | Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream with SPF 50+
MILK MAKEUP | Hydro Grip 12-Hour Hydrating Gel Skin Tint
BRONZERS
HAUS LABS | Power Sculpt Velvet Bronzer
DIOR | Forever Nude Jumbo Bronzer
KOSAS | The Sun Show Glowy Warmth Bronzer
Laura Geller | Baked Bronze-N-Brighten Multipurpose Bronzer
Rare Beauty | Cream Bronzer Stick
Milani | Cream Bronzer Stick
MAKEUP BY MARIO | SoftSculpt Transforming Skin Enhancer®
BROWS
Kosas | Nano Eyebrow Pencil
Benefit Cosmetics | Precisely, My Brow Pencil Waterproof Eyebrow Definer
NYX | Micro Brow Pencil
BEST DRUGSTORE FINDS
L'oréal | Lumi Le Glow Skin Tint
L'oréal | Lumi Le Glass And Glow Highlighter Stick
BEST SPLURGE
CLÉ DE PEAU BEAUTÉ | The Foundation
BEST NEW RELEASES
DOLL 10 | Pressed Pink Brightening Treatment Powder
SARAH CREAL BEAUTY | Face Flex Concealer & Complexion Enhancer
SWEED | Lash Lift Mascara (*A recent A+ brown mascara discovery, a great brush situation)
SWEED | Miracle Powder
SWEED | Satin Eyeliner—Golden Beetle
* As always, I fully support a no-buy month, year, and life—but if you choose to make a purchase using one of my links in this post, it is greatly appreciated! I may earn a small percentage of the sale which goes towards keeping the lights on in Too Niche? Land.
A few more things:
As mentioned in the episode, I was introduced to Erica by Kirbie Johnson of the Gloss Angeles Pod, a beauty industry podcast that she hosts with Sara Tan. I highly recommend giving them a listen.
I recently revived the Too Niche TikTok :)
I’ve opened up more slots for Office Hours—my 45-minute, one-on-one sessions focused on helping you move through creative blocks. See my availability here.
This post is supported by my friends at OSEA. Use code NICHE for 10% off at oseamalibu.com.
Too Niche Mood Board is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.