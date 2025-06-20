In April I turned 40, and what better way to mark the milestone than with a deeply affirming chat about ambition, reinvention, and…cream bronzers? This week, I’m joined by internet beauty sensation, Erica Taylor—one of my favorite follows for makeup do’s and don’ts for the 40+ crowd.

Erica found a whole new level of success in her 40s, and I loved learning the story of how she fully (and successfully) leaned into her niche. We get into her journey—from 20+ years as a department store counter girl to full-time, online creator—and of course go haul-style with all of her current favorite products recs.

I hope this conversation leaves you inspired to keep doing your thing, to start a new thing, and perhaps ignites a summer refresh for your makeup bag.

Check out Erica’s videos on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

Below you’ll find the categorized list of Erica’s product recommendations from the episode, plus a few notes on my own current faves (marked with a *).

SKINCARE

CLARINS | Double Serum—Light Texture

CLARINS | Cryo-Flash Instant Lift Effect & Glow Boosting Face Mask

First Aid Beauty | Facial Radiance Pads

EYE TREATMENT

CHANTECAILLE | Nano Gold Energizing Eye Serum

L'OREAL PARIS | Revitalift 2.5% Hyaluronic Acid + Caffeine Under Eye Serum

U BEAUTY | The Return Eye Concentrate (*I’ve been using this lately, pricey but nicey as Erica says)

iNNBEAUTY | Extreme Cream Eye

CLARINS | Total Eye (*I love this one for my sensative eyes)

EYESHADOW

Hourglass | Mini Ambient Lighting Bronzer (*I use this as an eyeshadow too)

Krystelle Lee | Eyeshadow Brush

Prada Beauty | Dimensions Multi-Effect Refillable Eyeshadow Palette

MAKEUP BY MARIO | Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette (*Afton reccomended this one on the Wedding Beauty episode, too)

POWDER

DOLL 10 | Pressed Pink Brightening Treatment Powder

WESTMAN ATELIER | Vital Pressed Skincare Powder

KOSAS | Cloud Set Setting Pressed Powder (*I got this one based on a video of Erica’s…influenced.)

KOSAS | Cloud Set Loose Translucent Talc-Free Setting + Blurring Powder

BLUSH

MERIT BEAUTY | Flush Balm Cream Blush (*I was wearing this in the color ‘postmodern’ for the recording)

KOSAS | Blush is Life Baked Dimensional + Brightening Blush

YVES SAINT LAURENT | Make Me Blush 24H Buildable Powder Blush

PATRICK TA | Major Beauty Headlines Double Take Crème & Powder Blush (*This was another Aftom rec from the Wedding Beauty episode, we love a repeat)

RARE BEAUTY | Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

HAUS LABS | Color Fuse Longwear Hydrating Glassy Lip + Cheek Blush Balm Stick

SAIE | Dew Blush (*my favorite color in this is Spicy)

SAIE | SuperSuede Talc-Free Powder Blush

CALIRAY | Socal Superbloom Lip + Cheek Tint Soft Stain Blush

MASCARA

L'OREAL PARIS | Telescopic Mascara

THRIVE CAUSEMETICS | Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara

MERIT BEAUTY | Brow 1980 Volumizing Pomade

COVERGIRL | Lashblast Volume Mascara (*my personal favorite drugstore Brown option)

CONCEALER

KOSAS | Revealer Super Creamy & Brightening Concealer

L'OREAL PARIS | Infallible Concealer

IT COSMETICS | Do It All Radiant Concealer

(*personally, I’m hugely devoted to the Hourglass concealer)

SKIN COVERAGE

IT COSMETICS | Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream with SPF 50+

MILK MAKEUP | Hydro Grip 12-Hour Hydrating Gel Skin Tint

BRONZERS

HAUS LABS | Power Sculpt Velvet Bronzer

DIOR | Forever Nude Jumbo Bronzer

KOSAS | The Sun Show Glowy Warmth Bronzer

Laura Geller | Baked Bronze-N-Brighten Multipurpose Bronzer

Rare Beauty | Cream Bronzer Stick

Milani | Cream Bronzer Stick

MAKEUP BY MARIO | SoftSculpt Transforming Skin Enhancer®

BROWS

Kosas | Nano Eyebrow Pencil

Benefit Cosmetics | Precisely, My Brow Pencil Waterproof Eyebrow Definer

NYX | Micro Brow Pencil

BEST DRUGSTORE FINDS

L'oréal | Lumi Le Glow Skin Tint

L'oréal | Lumi Le Glass And Glow Highlighter Stick

BEST SPLURGE

CLÉ DE PEAU BEAUTÉ | The Foundation

BEST NEW RELEASES

DOLL 10 | Pressed Pink Brightening Treatment Powder

SARAH CREAL BEAUTY | Face Flex Concealer & Complexion Enhancer

SWEED | Lash Lift Mascara (*A recent A+ brown mascara discovery, a great brush situation)

SWEED | Miracle Powder

SWEED | Satin Eyeliner—Golden Beetle

* As always, I fully support a no-buy month, year, and life—but if you choose to make a purchase using one of my links in this post, it is greatly appreciated! I may earn a small percentage of the sale which goes towards keeping the lights on in Too Niche? Land.

A few more things:

As mentioned in the episode, I was introduced to Erica by Kirbie Johnson of the Gloss Angeles Pod, a beauty industry podcast that she hosts with Sara Tan. I highly recommend giving them a listen.

I recently revived the Too Niche TikTok :)

I’ve opened up more slots for Office Hours—my 45-minute, one-on-one sessions focused on helping you move through creative blocks. See my availability here.

This post is supported by my friends at OSEA. Use code NICHE for 10% off at oseamalibu.com.