Juna | Nightcap Sleep Gummies (CODE: NICHE for 15% off) These are basically the tart cherry juice sleep cocktail that went viral in gummy form.

Odacité | Retinol Therapy Renewing Hand Cream This hand cream is a beautiful nighttime formula for hands.

Leune Lab | Gem Drops (CODE: NICHE for 15% off ) These will give you the sweetest of slumbers, bonus point for being a THC product that delivers anywhere in the US.

The Elizabeth Traveler Pillow in Night Beach, a special collaboration I did with Sleep Crown in 2023

Sleep Crown | Over-the-head Pillows My forever favorite, I use both the traveler and the classic every night

Morrow | Heirloom Linen Duvet Cover This one is elite in my book due to its zipper closure.

Sakara | Night Service (CODE: NICHESAKARA for 20% off) I was gifted these when they launched, I ran out this week and immediately repurchased.

Baloo | Weighted Blanket I have the 12 lb throw version, and I love that you can throw this in the wash and dryer, great linen cover options too.

One of my go-to gifts for my new parent friends: Hatch’s Dream Machine

VIO2 | Mouth Tape, Unscented (15% off in my Flagship Shop) I’ve tried a lot of mouth tapes and this one reigns supreme.

Hatch | Restore 3 This is a fun alarm clock meets soothing light and sound buddy. They also have this option for kids’ rooms that a lot of my friends with little ones are currently using.

Barefoot Dreams | In the Wild Throw Blanket Ok, hear me out, in the past I’ve been vocal about how the softness of these throws and robes don’t hold up, however there is nothing dreamier than a fresh barefoot dreams situation.

The best comforter is from Bloomingdales (recommended to me by interior decorator Ali Milch )

Magic Mind | Sleep Performance Shot As I said in my last post, these little sleep shots will give you an amazing sleep, and a clear head the next day.

Bloomingdale’s | My Down Asthma & Allergy Friendly Comforter This is the best comforter especially if you are an allergy girlie.

Le Bon Shoppe | Cloud Socks As a late in life sock wearer for bed, these are my favorites.

Sweet Dreams xE

P.S. Too Niche? will be back with all new episodes in May

* I fully support a no-buy month, year, and life—but if you choose to make a purchase using one of my links in this post, it is greatly appreciated! I may earn a small percentage of the sale which goes towards keeping the lights on in Too Niche? Land.