Too Niche? Mood Board

Too Niche? Mood Board

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Amy Gong Maxwell's avatar
Amy Gong Maxwell
Jun 18, 2025

Love these suggestions! I recently started listening to Lana Del Rey again and found out her birthday is coming up soon. Even though her music is a little sad, it has always pushed me to feel my emotions (or at least the taboo ones) and feel inspired to express myself creatively. Can we get a paid version of artist date ideas? Like does a facial count as an artist date haha

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