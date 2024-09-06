Too Niche has covered the top celebrity AD home tours and we’ve gone in depth on some key Housewife houses, so when I saw Yolanda Hadid dropped an Architectural Digest web exclusive displaying her new Texas abode, I knew I simply had to haul. Joining me on mic for this imperative evaluation is Too Niche’s official interior design correspondent, Sarah Weichel, of Swike Design. Watch the tour. Listen to the episode and follow along with the images below (courtesy of AD).

A moment for the exterior and the clock

LED strip lighting, ample amounts of large crystals on display, and Hermes pillows = nightmare blunt rotation

The infamous Gigi Hadid hard colored pasta decor

This Pendleton clad bunk room

The “Most famous refrigerator in America” . Pic courtesy of W Magazine

The Gigi, Bella, Anwar “It” Wall

Pics and video courtesy of Architectural Digest

This entry is short and sweet today as I’m writing to you from Chicago to attend Pink on the River, a massive event and auction that raises money for The Pink Agenda, an organization that funds life saving breast cancer research. This event is the brainchild of one of my childhood besties, Brittany Jackson, a two time breast cancer survivor, who shared with me that “this idea (Pink on the River) was born from doing the morning pages” à la The Artist’s Way (she was a member of one of my first groups back in 2022). One of the most delightful parts of leading these groups is watching my group member’s ideas turn into things. (There are a few spots left for my Club Artist’s Way fall cohort, more details here). I urge you to check out Pink on the River’s live online auction, it has some amazing offerings including: a styling session with Allison Bornstein, Watch What Happens Live Tickets, a tarot reading with Lori Simeunovic (@tarotlori), an Astrology reading with Shannon Aganza, goodies from Sleep Crown, Osea and so much more.

Thanks to: HigherDOSE for supporting today’s haul. Visit HigherDOSE.com and use code NICHE for 15% off your order.